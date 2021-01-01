 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Treat - Lava Cake Premium Pre-Roll 1g

Treat - Lava Cake Premium Pre-Roll 1g

by BLOOM BRANDS

Write a review
BLOOM BRANDS Cannabis Pre-rolls Treat - Lava Cake Premium Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

Made for your day off. Whether you're lounging or doing laundry, Lava Cake is the perfect strain to help you ease into a calm, uplifted mood. Ditch the day off guilt and make the most of your free time. Each joint contains 1 gram of perfectly ground, high potency (20%+), premium flower for a clean, smooth burn, and unforgettable high.

About this brand

BLOOM BRANDS Logo
BLOOM BRANDS is the maker or BLOOM vapes and Treat pre-rolls. Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRANDS specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price. Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK. Coming soon to Canada and Arizona!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review