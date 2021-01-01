Sour Diesel Pre-Roll
by SunMed Growers
1 gram
$14.00
1g - Sativa Lemon Cake shares similar genetics to Wedding Cake and is a potent sativa-dominant strain with sweet and musky aromas. Each joint contains 1 gram of perfectly ground, high potency (20%+), premium flower for a clean, smooth burn, and unforgettable high. Sourced from Genesis Grow. Lemon Cake is reported to combat stress, loss of appetite, and minor physical discomfort.
