Treat - MK Ultra Premium Pre-Roll 1g
About this product
Take a hit of euphoria. MK Ultra is known for its dank, sticky buds and strong euphoric effects. Smokers report its blissful effects make MK Ultra the perfect midday treat. Each joint contains 1 gram of perfectly ground, high potency (20%+), premium flower for a clean, smooth burn, and unforgettable high.
About this brand
BLOOM BRANDS
BLOOM BRANDS is the maker or BLOOM vapes and Treat pre-rolls. Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRANDS specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price. Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK, AZ. Coming soon to Canada!
