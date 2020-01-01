 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Search Leafly

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Treat - Motorbreath Pre-Roll 1g

Treat - Motorbreath Pre-Roll 1g

by BLOOM BRANDS

Write a review
BLOOM BRANDS Cannabis Pre-rolls Treat - Motorbreath Pre-Roll 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A heavy strain named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell. Motorbreath is known for producing a flavorful smoke that tastes earthy and citrus. This award-winning strain packs perfectly potent effects for OG smokers, but beginners beware! Each joint contains 1 gram of perfectly ground, high potency (20%+), premium flower for a clean, smooth burn, and unforgettable high.

About this brand

BLOOM BRANDS Logo
BLOOM BRANDS is the maker or BLOOM vapes and Treat pre-rolls. Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRANDS specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price. Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK. Coming soon to Canada and Arizona!

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review