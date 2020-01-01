Sunshine #4 Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
A heavy strain named after its excessively gassy flavor and smell. Motorbreath is known for producing a flavorful smoke that tastes earthy and citrus. This award-winning strain packs perfectly potent effects for OG smokers, but beginners beware! Each joint contains 1 gram of perfectly ground, high potency (20%+), premium flower for a clean, smooth burn, and unforgettable high.
