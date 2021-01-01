Treat - Presidential OG Premium Pre-Roll 1g
by BLOOM BRANDS
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
A hard hitting strain for the end of your day. Presidential OG is a strong kush loved by many for its heavy, sedating effects. Smokers report this is an excellent strain to relax with in the evening as it helps with insomnia and stress. Each joint contains 1 gram of perfectly ground, high potency (20%+), premium flower for a clean, smooth burn, and unforgettable high.
About this brand
BLOOM BRANDS
BLOOM BRANDS is the maker or BLOOM vapes and Treat pre-rolls. Created by cannabis aficionados in 2014, BLOOM BRANDS specializes in making premium cannabis products sold at an attainable price. Available in CA, WA, NM, NV, OK, AZ. Coming soon to Canada!
