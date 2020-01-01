Grape Lime Ricky Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$12.00
$9.00MSRP
Dense, fruity buds with a hint of citrus and pepper. This classic cross provides the perfect blend of potent yet functional effects. Uplifted, euphoric, happy. Treat pre rolls: individual Pre-rolls with 1gram of indoor flower. Grown by Genesis Grow Corp. in Hollister, CA (known for Mad Cow and Cookies). 20%+ THC content, fresh terps, easy burn.
