Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 53.4 miles away
This Triple Chocolate Chip may very well be the pinnacle of flower. The buds are long, dense and absolutely sparkling with crystals. The flower is cured to perfection, dry enough to break off with ease, but still perfectly sticky. The scent is intoxicating, up close it might smell a bit pungent, but apart from that it has quite a chocolaty aroma. It is perfect for lazy days as it allows you to relax and lay back. It is quite a powerful strain meaning you don’t have to take a lot of it to get high. This bud has small round furry dark olive green and purple nugs with orange furry hairs and bright white crystal trichomes.
Triple Chocolate Chip is a cross between Mint Chocolate Chip and Triple OG. Bred to put you deep in the couch with your favorite snacks, this strain offers a dank gassy OG and Cookies terpene profile with its high. Give Triple Chocolate Chip a try if you are looking for a new evening treat to help you wind down and enjoy a movie.