This Triple Chocolate Chip may very well be the pinnacle of flower. The buds are long, dense and absolutely sparkling with crystals. The flower is cured to perfection, dry enough to break off with ease, but still perfectly sticky. The scent is intoxicating, up close it might smell a bit pungent, but apart from that it has quite a chocolaty aroma. It is perfect for lazy days as it allows you to relax and lay back. It is quite a powerful strain meaning you don’t have to take a lot of it to get high. This bud has small round furry dark olive green and purple nugs with orange furry hairs and bright white crystal trichomes.