 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Boutique Hemp CBD Pre-Rolls | 21 Craft Joints Per Pack | Floral Wife

Boutique Hemp CBD Pre-Rolls | 21 Craft Joints Per Pack | Floral Wife

by The Botanical Joint

Skip to Reviews
5.01
The Botanical Joint Cannabis Pre-rolls Boutique Hemp CBD Pre-Rolls | 21 Craft Joints Per Pack | Floral Wife
The Botanical Joint Cannabis Pre-rolls Boutique Hemp CBD Pre-Rolls | 21 Craft Joints Per Pack | Floral Wife

$60.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our Floral Wife Tin has 21 pre-rolls are .75 grams each of only top bud flower that was regeneratively grown in a polyculture Greenhouse by a couple who are award-winning cultivators & product developers. 21 Boutique CBD Hemp Pre-Rolls The Floral Wife CBD: 8.53% THCA: 0.27% THC: <LOQ Terpenes: 2.46% Aroma: Hops, Pine, Cinnamon, Flowers, and Orange Grown: Greenhouse Part of Plant Used: Top Nugs Only

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

pizzadriver

Smooth excellent to relax the evening with. 👌

About this brand

The Botanical Joint Logo
Boutique CBD cultivators and producers of high terpene craft; pre-rolls, flower, and blends. Licensed Oregon hemp farm nestled in the hills of the PNW at 1000 feet elevation. Our Flower is produced through regenerative farming practices creating the perfect homeostasis between us, our farm and the environment around us. We use companion planting and alternative pest management to be 100% pesticide-free at our farm. All of our flowers is hand-harvested, hung in a cedar-lined dry barn that is climate controlled. We slowly cure all of our flower, the wait is totally worth it. Every step of our flowers process from seed to sale is done in house by our small two-person team. When you purchase our flower and products you are supporting a small business such as ours and we owe our thanks to every one of The Botanical Joints customers. We take the time to ensure our finished flower, joints and blends are the highest quality boutique product throughout each step from selecting genetics, cultivation, harvesting, product development and the final inspection before each delivery we send out. Contact us today! We provide services to both the consumer market and the retail market.