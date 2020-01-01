 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Boutique Greenhouse Flower | Floral Wife | 8.53% CBD | 2.46% Terpenes | Hand-Trimmed

Boutique Greenhouse Flower | Floral Wife | 8.53% CBD | 2.46% Terpenes | Hand-Trimmed

by The Botanical Joint

Write a review
About this product

Boutique CBD Hemp Flower The Floral Wife CBD: 8.53% THCA: 0.27% THC: <LOQ Terpenes: 2.46% Aroma: Hops, Pine, Cinnamon, Flowers, and Orange Grown: Greenhouse Trim: By Hand High-quality regeneratively curated The Floral Wife flower has a sweet citrus sap aroma and clean white ash smoke. We take pride in providing our customers with high-end hemp flowers carefully grown by us in the state of Oregon. Our hemp flower is sun-grown throughout the Pacific Northwest. We have taken the time to ensure that the flower we curate is organically grown and pesticide-free. FDA Disclaimer The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.

About this brand

Boutique CBD cultivators and producers of high terpene craft; pre-rolls, flower, and blends. Licensed Oregon hemp farm nestled in the hills of the PNW at 1000 feet elevation. Our Flower is produced through regenerative farming practices creating the perfect homeostasis between us, our farm and the environment around us. We use companion planting and alternative pest management to be 100% pesticide-free at our farm. All of our flowers are hand-harvested, hung in a cedar-lined dry barn that is climate controlled. We slowly cure all of our flower, the wait is totally worth it. Every step of our flower process from seed to sale is done in house by our farmer + owner Sue. When you purchase our flower and products you are supporting a small business such as ours and we owe our thanks to every one of The Botanical Joints customers. We take the time to ensure our finished flower, joints and blends are the highest quality boutique product throughout each step from selecting genetics, cultivation, harvesting, product development and the final inspection before each delivery we send out. Contact us today! We provide services to both the consumer market and the retail market.