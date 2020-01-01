About this product

Our blends are consciously crafted with divine native history taught to me by the women before me. We have hand selected each dry herb from the state of Oregon with great care and attention. Our goal is to provide you with the best smoking experience possible. We selected three herbal formulations to bring to our customers that we hope to encourage the benefit of one's overall mind, body, and spirit. Our Blend No. 2 is perfect for those who wish to have an alternative smoking blend. This specially crafted formula includes lobelia which interacts with the same receptors as nicotine does, except without the addictive binding properties. For calming relief, we selected chamomile to help create a neutral space within the mind. Rose is added in for a sweet taste supportive of your central nervous system. With mullein and red raspberry leaves as the base to give a well-rounded smoking experience. INGREDIENTS: CHAMOMILE, LOBELIA, MULLEIN, HEMP FLOWER RED RASPBERRY LEAF & ROSE 21 (.75) grams with pesticide-free hemp grown, harvested and processed by licensed industrial hemp companies in the state of Oregon. We take pride in providing our customers with high-end hemp flower carefully selected in the state of Oregon. Our hemp flower is sun-grown throughout the Pacific Northwest. We have taken the time to ensure that the flower we have selected is organically grown and pesticide-free by licensed hemp growers. High-quality curated hemp organically curated in Oregon by licensed Hemp Growers and Handlers. POTENCY CBD Potency TOTAL: Check Website For Current Strain THC Potency TOTAL: Check Website For Current Strain FDA Disclaimer The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice.