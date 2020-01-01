 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Boutique Hemp CBD Pre-Rolls | 21 Craft Joints Per Pack | Balance Herbal Blend |

Boutique Hemp CBD Pre-Rolls | 21 Craft Joints Per Pack | Balance Herbal Blend |

by The Botanical Joint

Write a review
The Botanical Joint Cannabis Pre-rolls Boutique Hemp CBD Pre-Rolls | 21 Craft Joints Per Pack | Balance Herbal Blend |
The Botanical Joint Cannabis Pre-rolls Boutique Hemp CBD Pre-Rolls | 21 Craft Joints Per Pack | Balance Herbal Blend |
The Botanical Joint Cannabis Pre-rolls Boutique Hemp CBD Pre-Rolls | 21 Craft Joints Per Pack | Balance Herbal Blend |

$45.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Our blends are consciously crafted with divine native history taught to me by the women before me. We have hand selected each dry herb from the state of Oregon with great care and attention. Our goal is to provide you with the best smoking experience possible. We selected three herbal formulations to bring to our customers that we hope to encourage the benefit of one's overall mind, body, and spirit. Our Blend No. 2 is perfect for those who wish to have an alternative smoking blend. This specially crafted formula includes lobelia which interacts with the same receptors as nicotine does, except without the addictive binding properties. For calming relief, we selected chamomile to help create a neutral space within the mind. Rose is added in for a sweet taste supportive of your central nervous system. With mullein and red raspberry leaves as the base to give a well-rounded smoking experience. INGREDIENTS: CHAMOMILE, LOBELIA, MULLEIN, HEMP FLOWER RED RASPBERRY LEAF & ROSE 21 (.75) grams with pesticide-free hemp grown, harvested and processed by licensed industrial hemp companies in the state of Oregon. We take pride in providing our customers with high-end hemp flower carefully selected in the state of Oregon. Our hemp flower is sun-grown throughout the Pacific Northwest. We have taken the time to ensure that the flower we have selected is organically grown and pesticide-free by licensed hemp growers. High-quality curated hemp organically curated in Oregon by licensed Hemp Growers and Handlers. POTENCY CBD Potency TOTAL: Check Website For Current Strain THC Potency TOTAL: Check Website For Current Strain FDA Disclaimer The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

The Botanical Joint Logo
The Botanical Joint is a licensed farm & retailer located in Colton, Oregon. We are high-end boutique hemp cultivators who use all organic farming practices, through sustainable agriculture providing a beneficial homeostasis to our overall environment. Our flower is grown in small batch including greenhouse and indoor. We produce premium quality exclusive batches of CBD hemp flower and pre-rolls. The Botanical Joint aims to elevate enjoyment of hemp through ones perception of our hemp and products looks, aromas, tastes, and overall use. Currently we are partnered on multiple hemp flower and seed operations on the west coast and take part within all three of our partnered facilities. Our partners ensure the same ethical and moral standards through business and within agriculture. The Botanical Joint offers a wide array of hemp products from flower to tincture to genetics, we aim to provide the highest quality CBD hemp on the market destined to please. We provide three day free shipping on every order and have a three day processing time.