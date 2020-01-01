About this product
Cherry Wine (Wife X Charolette's Cherry) Feminized Hemp Seed .50$ per seed $5,000.00 minimum order 95% Germination Full-Term Produced: Indoor Grow: Indoor, Outdoor + Greenhouse Climate Grown In: Oregon, Colorado, North Carolina, Oregon + Virginia Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Gerynal Acetate Description: This is an extremely vigorous cultivar producing thick resinous buds, she adapts easily to indoors as well as outdoors. Cherry Wine has a rich sappy bittersweet smell with hints of floral and sweet fruity undertones, really unbeatable aromas.
About this strain
Cherry Wine
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.