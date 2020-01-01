 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Feminized Cherry Wine Hemp Seeds CBD

Feminized Cherry Wine Hemp Seeds CBD

by The Botanical Joint

Write a review
The Botanical Joint Cannabis Seeds Feminized Cherry Wine Hemp Seeds CBD
The Botanical Joint Cannabis Seeds Feminized Cherry Wine Hemp Seeds CBD
The Botanical Joint Cannabis Seeds Feminized Cherry Wine Hemp Seeds CBD

$1.00MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Cherry Wine (Wife X Charolette's Cherry) Feminized Hemp Seed .50$ per seed $5,000.00 minimum order 95% Germination Full-Term Produced: Indoor Grow: Indoor, Outdoor + Greenhouse Climate Grown In: Oregon, Colorado, North Carolina, Oregon + Virginia Terpenes: Myrcene, Caryophyllene, Gerynal Acetate Description: This is an extremely vigorous cultivar producing thick resinous buds, she adapts easily to indoors as well as outdoors. Cherry Wine has a rich sappy bittersweet smell with hints of floral and sweet fruity undertones, really unbeatable aromas.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Cherry Wine

Cherry Wine
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

For Cherry Wine, High Grade Hemp Seed Co. crosses The Wife and Charlotte’s Cherries, two high-CBD strains. Aromas offers sweet cherry notes with hints of cheese and black pepper.

About this brand

The Botanical Joint Logo
Boutique CBD cultivators and producers of high terpene craft; pre-rolls, flower, and blends. Licensed Oregon hemp farm nestled in the hills of the PNW at 1000 feet elevation. Our Flower is produced through regenerative farming practices creating the perfect homeostasis between us, our farm and the environment around us. We use companion planting and alternative pest management to be 100% pesticide-free at our farm. All of our flowers are hand-harvested, hung in a cedar-lined dry barn that is climate controlled. We slowly cure all of our flower, the wait is totally worth it. Every step of our flower process from seed to sale is done in house by our farmer + owner Sue. When you purchase our flower and products you are supporting a small business such as ours and we owe our thanks to every one of The Botanical Joints customers. We take the time to ensure our finished flower, joints and blends are the highest quality boutique product throughout each step from selecting genetics, cultivation, harvesting, product development and the final inspection before each delivery we send out. Contact us today! We provide services to both the consumer market and the retail market.