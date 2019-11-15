d00ditsbrooke
The BJ puts a lot of dedication and pride into their product to ensure it is of top notch quality. You aren't only receiving organic hand cured flower but also a friend in The Botanical Joint. Best hemp in PNW!
$15.00MSRP
Boutique CBD Hemp Flower The Floral Wife CBD: 8.53% THCA: 0.27% THC: <LOQ Terpenes: 2.46% Aroma: Hops, Pine, Cinnamon, Flowers, and Orange Grown: Greenhouse Trim: By Hand High-quality regeneratively curated The Floral Wife flower has a sweet citrus sap aroma and clean white ash smoke. We take pride in providing our customers with high-end hemp flowers carefully grown by us in the state of Oregon. Our hemp flower is sun-grown throughout the Pacific Northwest. We have taken the time to ensure that the flower we curate is organically grown and pesticide-free. FDA Disclaimer The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act requires this notice.
