  Orange Glaze - 13.3% CBD, Gassy, Sweet, Orange, Indica, Rest

Orange Glaze - 13.3% CBD, Gassy, Sweet, Orange, Indica, Rest

The Botanical Joint

The Botanical Joint Cannabis Clones Orange Glaze - 13.3% CBD, Gassy, Sweet, Orange, Indica, Rest

About this product

Orange Glaze - 13.3% CBD, Gassy, Sweet, Orange, Indica, Rest, Clones Orange Glaze - 13.3% CBD, Fruity, Sweet, Orange, Indica, Rest, Indoor Grown _______________ INDICA / REST 13.3% CBD Terpene profile: Gassy, Sweet, Orange A sweet, potent strain with aromas of an orange glazed donut, calming properties Premium Greenhouse Grown CBD Hemp Flower 3.5 Grams 100% Hand Trimmed Buds Ships In Recycled Box & 100% Smell Proof Cobal Glass Jar No pesticides, No additives 3rd Party Lab Tested Cultivated In PNW Non-GMO FEDERAL FARM BILL COMPLIANT LESS THEN 0.3% DELTA9 THC _______________ Clones are made to order, we require a deposit of half the amount upfront to place the order and the other half when the product is delivered, shipped or picked up. Three Weeks Production Time Orders over 200 plants, contact us directly for the invoice.

About this brand

The Botanical Joint is a licensed farm & retailer located in Colton, Oregon. We are high-end boutique hemp cultivators who use all organic farming practices, through sustainable agriculture providing a beneficial homeostasis to our overall environment. Our flower is grown in small batch including greenhouse and indoor. We produce premium quality exclusive batches of CBD hemp flower and pre-rolls. The Botanical Joint aims to elevate enjoyment of hemp through ones perception of our hemp and products looks, aromas, tastes, and overall use. Currently we are partnered on multiple hemp flower and seed operations on the west coast and take part within all three of our partnered facilities. Our partners ensure the same ethical and moral standards through business and within agriculture. The Botanical Joint offers a wide array of hemp products from flower to tincture to genetics, we aim to provide the highest quality CBD hemp on the market destined to please. We provide three day free shipping on every order and have a three day processing time.