Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Pacific Cooler (E1 X Spectrum) Space Invader is a refreshing cross between Berry Blossom & E1. She grows similarly to Berry Blossom, but with the nug & flower structure of the E1. Her aroma is a subtle floral haze, with fruity, berry undertones. High terpenes are Mycrene, Limonene, Geraniol, Linalool. Early-Mid finisher Feminized CBD Seed Hybrid Germination: 98%
Be the first to review this product.