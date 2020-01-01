Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Space Invader (E1 X Spectrum) Space Invader is a cross between E1 X Spectrum with a vigorous growth pattern producing dense buds and flowers like E1. Ready to blast off into space, take this Hazey girl on a ride through your taste pallets. Hitting celestial notes of kush, embodying an array of terpenes. High terpenes are Mycrene, Caryophyllene, Gerynal Acetate, Linalool and Limonene. Early-Mid finisher Feminized CBD Seed Hybrid Germination: 98%
Be the first to review this product.