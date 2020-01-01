 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
  5. Stormy Daniels - 13.0% CBD, Diesel, Gassy, Skunk, Indica, Rest, Outdoor Grown

Stormy Daniels - 13.0% CBD, Diesel, Gassy, Skunk, Indica, Rest, Outdoor Grown

by The Botanical Joint

The Botanical Joint Cannabis Flower Stormy Daniels - 13.0% CBD, Diesel, Gassy, Skunk, Indica, Rest, Outdoor Grown
The Botanical Joint Cannabis Flower Stormy Daniels - 13.0% CBD, Diesel, Gassy, Skunk, Indica, Rest, Outdoor Grown
The Botanical Joint Cannabis Flower Stormy Daniels - 13.0% CBD, Diesel, Gassy, Skunk, Indica, Rest, Outdoor Grown

About this product

Stormy Daniels -13.0%CBD, Berries, Floral, Gas, Indica, Rest, Outdoor Grown _______________ Indica / Rest 13.0% CBD Terpene profile: Acaí Berries, Floral, Gas A gassy, potent strain with sweet notes of floral berries Premium Outdoor Grown CBD Hemp Flower 100% Machine Trimmed Ships In Recycled Box & 100% Smell Proof Compostable Resealable Bag No pesticides, No additives 3rd Party Lab Tested for Compliance Cultivated In PNW Non-GMO FEDERAL FARM BILL COMPLIANT LESS THEN 0.3% DELTA9 THC FDA Disclaimer The statements made regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA-approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease. All information presented here is not meant as a substitute for or alternative to information from healthcare practitioners. Please consult your healthcare professional about potential interactions or other possible complications before using any product. The Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act require this notice.

About this brand

The Botanical Joint is a licensed farm & retailer located in Colton, Oregon. We are high-end boutique hemp cultivators who use all organic farming practices, through sustainable agriculture providing a beneficial homeostasis to our overall environment. Our flower is grown in small batch including greenhouse and indoor. We produce premium quality exclusive batches of CBD hemp flower and pre-rolls. The Botanical Joint aims to elevate enjoyment of hemp through ones perception of our hemp and products looks, aromas, tastes, and overall use. Currently we are partnered on multiple hemp flower and seed operations on the west coast and take part within all three of our partnered facilities. Our partners ensure the same ethical and moral standards through business and within agriculture. The Botanical Joint offers a wide array of hemp products from flower to tincture to genetics, we aim to provide the highest quality CBD hemp on the market destined to please. We provide three day free shipping on every order and have a three day processing time.