Chocolate Mint OG
by California Cannabis Clones
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$350.00MSRP
T1 - 12.4% CBD, 1.296% TOTAL TERPENES, FRUITY, EARTHY, ORANGE, INDICA, REST, CLONES _______________ INDICA / REST 12.4% CBD 1.296% TOTAL TERPENES Terpene profile: Fruity, Earthy, Orange A fruity, potent strain with aromas of lemon and berry citrus, calming properties _______________ Clones are made to order, we require a deposit of half the amount upfront to place the order and the other half when the product is delivered, shipped or picked up. Three Weeks Production Time Orders over 200 plants, contact us directly for the invoice.
Be the first to review this product.