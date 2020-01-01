 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Citral Flo Pre-Rolls 3.5g 5-pack

by The Botanist

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

Citral Flo

Citral Flo

Citral Flo crosses Sour Flo with Citral Skunk to produce a vigorous and lush plant that puts out large, soft nugs with red pistils and a bulbous flower shape. Its terpenes put out a funky cheese aroma that’s backed by sweet citrus and floral notes, making for a desirable yet skunky plant.

 

About this brand

Our mission at the Botanist is to harness the power of the cannabis plant and other natural botanicals. Artfully extracted terpenes are a hallmark of each of our products, designed not only to amplify therapeutic benefits but also impart richness of flavor. We seek to create a enjoyable and holistic wellness experience for every customer, whether you’re new to cannabis or well acquainted with its benefits.