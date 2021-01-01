DosiPop Pre-Roll 1g
by The BotanistWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Classification: Indica Breeder: Seed Junky Lineage: Dosidos x TK BX2 Aromas/Flavors: Gassy earthy with a touch of nutmeg. Patient's Report: Warm body high with heavy relaxation onset. eye lids heavy and will bring on deep sleep. May help with chronic pain, PTSD, anxiety, appetite and sleep
About this brand
The Botanist
Our mission at the Botanist is to harness the power of the cannabis plant and other natural botanicals. Artfully extracted terpenes are a hallmark of each of our products, designed not only to amplify therapeutic benefits but also impart richness of flavor. We seek to create a enjoyable and holistic wellness experience for every customer, whether you’re new to cannabis or well acquainted with its benefits.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.