  5. Lilac Cookies Raw Live Wax 1g

Lilac Cookies Raw Live Wax 1g

by The Botanist

The Botanist Concentrates Solvent Lilac Cookies Raw Live Wax 1g

About this product

About this strain

Lilac Cookies

Lilac Cookies

A limited release strain by the team at Ethos Genetics, Lilac Cookies is a cross of (Lilac Diesel x Forum Cut Cookies) and (Mandarin Cookies x LIlac Diesel Bx3). This strain is noted for being easy to grow, and it produces chunky nugs that put out a rich purple hue. Consumers can expect sweet lemon and rich floral notes in addition to sour and gas undertones.

 

About this brand

Our mission at the Botanist is to harness the power of the cannabis plant and other natural botanicals. Artfully extracted terpenes are a hallmark of each of our products, designed not only to amplify therapeutic benefits but also impart richness of flavor. We seek to create a enjoyable and holistic wellness experience for every customer, whether you’re new to cannabis or well acquainted with its benefits.