OG Chem Pre-Rolls 2.5g 5-pack

by The Botanist

About this product

About this strain

OG Chem

OG Chem, also called Chem OG, is a sativa-dominant cross between two legendary strains, Chemdawg and OG Kush. The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. Uplifting and euphoric, OG Chem invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state.

About this brand

Our mission at the Botanist is to harness the power of the cannabis plant and other natural botanicals. Artfully extracted terpenes are a hallmark of each of our products, designed not only to amplify therapeutic benefits but also impart richness of flavor. We seek to create a enjoyable and holistic wellness experience for every customer, whether you’re new to cannabis or well acquainted with its benefits.