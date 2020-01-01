 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Strawberry Banana Pre-Roll 0.5g

Strawberry Banana Pre-Roll 0.5g

by The Botanist

The Botanist Cannabis Pre-rolls Strawberry Banana Pre-Roll 0.5g

About this strain

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Strawberry Banana, sometimes known as Strawnana for short, is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

About this brand

The Botanist Logo
Our mission at the Botanist is to harness the power of the cannabis plant and other natural botanicals. Artfully extracted terpenes are a hallmark of each of our products, designed not only to amplify therapeutic benefits but also impart richness of flavor. We seek to create a enjoyable and holistic wellness experience for every customer, whether you’re new to cannabis or well acquainted with its benefits.