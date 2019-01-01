About this product
Takilma Kush grown by East Fork Cultivars. Total in container: - 154mg THC + 750mg CBD Total per serving (28 servings) - 5.49mg THC + 26.8mg CBD Our 1.0 oz tinctures are made with fractionated coconut oil and CO2 full-spectrum cannabis oil. Each batch is strain-specific and can be applied directly in the mouth or added to food or beverage.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this strain
Frank's Gift
Frank’s Gift is a phenomenal phenotype of Skunk Haze that has been known to generate a lot of CBD. This strain delivers a nearly mythological ratio of CBD/THC that lends itself to a variety of medical uses associated with physical discomfort, inflammation, and anxiety. Though Frank’s Gift has predominantly appeared in Oregon, it’s slowly being disseminated throughout the West Coast.