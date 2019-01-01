 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Tinctures & sublingual
  5. The White THC Tincture

The White THC Tincture

by The CBD Apothecary

About this product

Indica. 917.97mg THC, 0mg CBD per 1oz bottle.

About this strain

The White

The White
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

This mysterious strainoriginally called “Triangle” and supposedly from somewhere in Floridais aptly named. The White is covered with so many white trichomes that buds look like they were rolled in confectioner’s sugar. While it looks much like an OG in structure and certainly has the potency associated with the best OG Kush cuts, it has little of the smell or flavor found in those West Coast favorites. In fact, The White is actually known for a distinct lack of odor or flavor, leaving some to pass it over in favor of other more pungent varieties. The high is usually described as providing equal body and head sensations and is definitely very potent.

About this brand

Whole plant, full spectrum, strain specific, cannabis-derived products made in Portland, OR. To achieve the best benefits from cannabis it is best to preserve the cannabinoid and terpenoid profile from a single strain- instead of blending multiple strains. Our strain-specific tinctures and capsules are available at affordable prices for those using cannabis as part of their daily wellness routine. Our capsules are made with Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO- from Farmer's Friend Extracts) + fractionated coconut oil in a vegan cellulose capsule. Our tinctures are made with Refined Cannabis Oil (RCO- from Farmer's Friend Extracts) + fractionated coconut oil.