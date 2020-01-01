About this product
Sweet and sour fruit variety gummies. Made by hand, from scratch, and coated with fine cane sugar for a little extra sweetness. - Available in cherry, green apple, lemon, and orange flavors. - Natural ingredients. - Fully infused with CBD from full-spectrum hemp oil. - Never sprayed or surface-coated. - Dairy free, gluten free, and non-GMO. For more information, visit us at: www.thecbdcompany.com For wholesale inquiries, please email us at: sales@thecbdcompany.com
