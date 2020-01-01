 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
The CBD Co. Taffy - Orange Mango

by The CBD Company

$4.00MSRP

Citrusy and sweet orange mango flavored saltwater taffy. Made by hand, from scratch, and hand-pulled to perfection. - Award-winning hemp CBD-infused edible with multiple award wins from cannabis publications and festivals. - Natural ingredients. - Fully infused with CBD from full-spectrum hemp oil. - Never sprayed or surface-coated. - Dairy free, gluten free, and non-GMO. For more information, visit us at: www.thecbdcompany.com For wholesale inquiries, please email us at: sales@thecbdcompany.com

Since 2014, The CBD Company has been dedicated to bringing our customers the highest-quality hemp oil products. The CBD Company offers a variety of hemp oil products. Whether it's our lozenges, caramels, gummies, lollipops, and taffy, or our tinctures, capsules, and balms, The CBD Company has something for everyone! The CBD Company products are made using the finest quality, natural ingredients and are gluten-free, non-gmo, and many are vegan. Our products are also hand-crafted, the old-fashioned way, from scratch. With The CBD Company, you're not only getting a high quality hemp oil; you're also getting a great tasting and healthy product.