-30 ml capacity -1500mg of pure CBD -All glass Dropper The Clear™ choice is a great one, and a great experience. So what makes ‘us’ so great? Well it starts with having the most pure CBD Isolate that you can possibly have. But then, you strategically add terpenes and flavors at a ratio that makes them taste amazing and provide actual benefits and effects for you. And last but not least, we’ve been refining the technology of the diffusers, or vape pens, that we use to give our customers an even better experience with the Clear™ products. Juicy, rich and reminiscent of our favorite purple drinks from our past, like grape soda. Its grape top-note is highly expressive and its finish is long and juicy.