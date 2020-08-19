 Loading…
  5. The Clear - Elite Syringe - Blue Raz - 1 Gram

The Clear - Elite Syringe - Blue Raz - 1 Gram

by The Clear™

About this product

The Clear Blue Raz is bright, sweet and jammy. It is modeled after everybody’s favorite slush color, and is just as juicy and sweet. Anytime - Find a balance with our hybrid-like varieties. These flavors will leave you relaxed but focused – perfect for day or night use. Whether you're looking to unwind, connect, inspire, or create - our hybrid profiles will leave you uplifted and refreshed. The Clear™ Elite is the most potent distillate oil on the market. With an oil completely free of filler agents, and a starting potency well over 85% THC, our Elite oil is perfect for the moderate to heavy user. Contained in a glass applicator and with a blunt tip syringe, these are a great for both refilling cartridges and dabbing straight.

Just got one of these to fill up my favorite cart and its so easy and tastes just the same

About this brand

The Clear™ was the first a 100% solvent-free cannabis distillate, and is unmatched in its potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear™ Concentrate is a translucent oil, testing around 90% THC. It is fully activated by our specially-developed process to make it consistently potent and clean. Available in the original terpene-free Lobster Butter™, or with introduced all-natural flavors and terpenes to make our signature flavors, The Clear™ sets the standard for consistent quality in medicinal and recreational cannabis. The Clear™ has something for every user, with options ranging from 90% THC to 65% THC with additional CBD.