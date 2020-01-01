About this product

-500 mg capacity -140mg of pure CBD -Refillable The Clear™ choice is a great one, and a great experience. So what makes ‘us’ so great? Well it starts with having the most pure CBD Isolate that you can possibly have. But then, you strategically add terpenes and flavors at a ratio that makes them taste amazing and provide actual benefits and effects for you. And last but not least, we’ve been refining the technology of the diffusers, or vape pens, that we use to give our customers an even better experience with the Clear™ products. We’ve taken the delicious taste of lemon lime to a whole new level. The natural tastes are distinct and delightful for the palette.