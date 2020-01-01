About this product

The Clear Lemon Haze is loud, tangy and deliciously citrus. The sweet and sour notes burst onto the tongue immediately upon inhale and the impact of tasty lemon zest persists through exhale while lingering on the tongue. Daytime - These light and energizing strains and flavors are perfect pairs for your daily workout or a night out with friends. Go on adventure after adventure as these sativa-like terpene profiles synergistically work with cannabinoids to invigorate your mind, while you stay grounded and full of clarity. The Clear™ Elite is the most potent distillate oil on the market. With an oil completely free of filler agents, and a starting potency well over 85% THC, the Elite All-in-One Disposable is perfect for the moderate to heavy user on the go. Using CCELL hardware, there has never been a better vape experience on the dispensary shelf than the Clear™ Elite.