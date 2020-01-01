Our flagship product The Clear™, is a 100% solvent-free cannabis concentrate, unmatched in its potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear™ Concentrate is a translucent oil, testing around 90% THC. It is fully activated by our specially-developed process to make it consistently potent in vapor, edibles and topicals. Available in the terpene-free Lobster Butter™ form, or with introduced all-natural flavors and terpenes to make our sixteen signature flavors, The Clear™ sets the standard for consistent quality in medicinal and recreational cannabis.