 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Orange Cream Cartridge 0.5g

Orange Cream Cartridge 0.5g

by The Clear™

Write a review
The Clear™ Concentrates Solvent Orange Cream Cartridge 0.5g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Orange Cream

Orange Cream
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Limonene
  3. Myrcene

Coming from Exotic Genetix, Orange Cream crosses Orange Valley OG and Cookies and Cream. Expect a smooth citrus flavor profile with intoxicating effects. Orange Cream brings back the connection between OG and Cookies genetics, making this strain a must-try for connoisseurs or citrus terp lovers.

About this brand

The Clear™ Logo
Our flagship product The Clear™, is a 100% solvent-free cannabis concentrate, unmatched in its potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear™ Concentrate is a translucent oil, testing around 90% THC. It is fully activated by our specially-developed process to make it consistently potent in vapor, edibles and topicals. Available in the terpene-free Lobster Butter™ form, or with introduced all-natural flavors and terpenes to make our sixteen signature flavors, The Clear™ sets the standard for consistent quality in medicinal and recreational cannabis.