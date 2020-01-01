 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  Strawberry Banana Elite Cartridge 0.5g

Strawberry Banana Elite Cartridge 0.5g

by The Clear™

Strawberry Banana Elite Cartridge 0.5g

About this product

Strawberry Banana Elite Cartridge 0.5g by The Clear™

About this strain

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana
Terpenes
  Limonene
  Myrcene
  Caryophyllene

Strawberry Banana, sometimes known as Strawnana for short, is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

About this brand

Our flagship product The Clear™, is a 100% solvent-free cannabis concentrate, unmatched in its potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear™ Concentrate is a translucent oil, testing around 90% THC. It is fully activated by our specially-developed process to make it consistently potent in vapor, edibles and topicals. Available in the terpene-free Lobster Butter™ form, or with introduced all-natural flavors and terpenes to make our sixteen signature flavors, The Clear™ sets the standard for consistent quality in medicinal and recreational cannabis.