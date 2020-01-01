Pineapple Express Cartridge 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
$45.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
The Clear Golden Goat models the strain you know and love. Golden Goat is a sativa-dominant strain, mildly sweet and sour with a hint of the tropics. Daytime - These light and energizing strains and flavors are perfect pairs for your daily workout or a night out with friends. Go on adventure after adventure as these sativa-like terpene profiles synergistically work with cannabinoids to invigorate your mind, while you stay grounded and full of clarity. The Clear™ offers a more functional effect with a more compassionate price point with our 2:1 THC/CBD cartridges. This product utilizes CBD isolate to tap into the entourage effect, and lower the potency for users who want a well-rounded and clear-headed experience. Using CCELL hardware, there has never been a better vape experience on the dispensary shelf than the Clear™ 2:1.
Golden Goat was created by accident in Topeka, Kansas, when a male Hawaiian-Romulan pollinated Mr. Dank's Island Sweet Skunk. The scent is described as being a combination of sweet, sour, and spicy, with a tropical fruit flavor. Its full-body effects provide a delightful rush of euphoria and creative spark. Golden Goat's flowering time is 9 to 11 weeks, with a golden appearance closer to harvest.