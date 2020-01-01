 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. The Clear - 2:1 Cartridge - Grapevine - 500mg
Hybrid

The Clear - 2:1 Cartridge - Grapevine - 500mg

by The Clear™

Write a review
The Clear™ Concentrates Cartridges The Clear - 2:1 Cartridge - Grapevine - 500mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Clear Grapevine is that juicy, sweet grape flavor that we all recognize. Its grape flavor is highly expressive, lingering, and succulent. Nighttime - Tune into your body, mind, and surroundings with these restorative strains and flavors. Each Night-Time variety offers a deep, indica-like, sedating effect, perfect for a night at home relaxing, after work stress relief, or managing aches and pains. The Clear™ offers a more functional effect with a more compassionate price point with our 2:1 THC/CBD cartridges. This product utilizes CBD isolate to tap into the entourage effect, and lower the potency for users who want a well-rounded and clear-headed experience. Using CCELL hardware, there has never been a better vape experience on the dispensary shelf than the Clear™ 2:1.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Grape Vine

Grape Vine

From Portland’s Archive Seed Bank, Grape Vine crosses Grape Ape with Do-Si-Dos. The strain holds onto the grape flavor while adding the funk of Do-Si-Dos, and the trichome-drenched buds range in color from a rich red to dark purple. It pays homage to Grape Ape, with similar potent and sedate effects.

About this brand

The Clear™ Logo
The Clear™ was the first a 100% solvent-free cannabis distillate, and is unmatched in its potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear™ Concentrate is a translucent oil, testing around 90% THC. It is fully activated by our specially-developed process to make it consistently potent and clean. Available in the original terpene-free Lobster Butter™, or with introduced all-natural flavors and terpenes to make our signature flavors, The Clear™ sets the standard for consistent quality in medicinal and recreational cannabis. The Clear™ has something for every user, with options ranging from 90% THC to 65% THC with additional CBD.