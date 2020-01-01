About this product

The Clear Lemon Haze is loud, tangy and deliciously citrus. The sweet and sour notes burst onto the tongue immediately upon inhale and the impact of tasty lemon zest persists through exhale while lingering on the tongue. Daytime - These light and energizing strains and flavors are perfect pairs for your daily workout or a night out with friends. Go on adventure after adventure as these sativa-like terpene profiles synergistically work with cannabinoids to invigorate your mind, while you stay grounded and full of clarity. The Clear™ offers a more functional effect with a more compassionate price point with our 2:1 THC/CBD cartridges. This product utilizes CBD isolate to tap into the entourage effect, and lower the potency for users who want a well-rounded and clear-headed experience. Using CCELL hardware, there has never been a better vape experience on the dispensary shelf than the Clear™ 2:1.