  5. The Clear - 2:1 Cartridge - Lemon Haze - 500mg
Sativa

The Clear - 2:1 Cartridge - Lemon Haze - 500mg

by The Clear™

The Clear Lemon Haze is loud, tangy and deliciously citrus. The sweet and sour notes burst onto the tongue immediately upon inhale and the impact of tasty lemon zest persists through exhale while lingering on the tongue. Daytime - These light and energizing strains and flavors are perfect pairs for your daily workout or a night out with friends. Go on adventure after adventure as these sativa-like terpene profiles synergistically work with cannabinoids to invigorate your mind, while you stay grounded and full of clarity. The Clear™ offers a more functional effect with a more compassionate price point with our 2:1 THC/CBD cartridges. This product utilizes CBD isolate to tap into the entourage effect, and lower the potency for users who want a well-rounded and clear-headed experience. Using CCELL hardware, there has never been a better vape experience on the dispensary shelf than the Clear™ 2:1.

About this strain

Lemon Haze

Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Ocimene

Lemon Haze has been characterized as smelling of fresh peeled lemon slices with a similar taste. Its buds appear to be green and yellow with amber hairs on the trichomes, giving it the yellow tint. 

The Clear™ was the first a 100% solvent-free cannabis distillate, and is unmatched in its potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear™ Concentrate is a translucent oil, testing around 90% THC. It is fully activated by our specially-developed process to make it consistently potent and clean. Available in the original terpene-free Lobster Butter™, or with introduced all-natural flavors and terpenes to make our signature flavors, The Clear™ sets the standard for consistent quality in medicinal and recreational cannabis. The Clear™ has something for every user, with options ranging from 90% THC to 65% THC with additional CBD.