HugeHitterClub420
on May 24th, 2019
Terps are harsh, testing has been shown to be false and far lower then they claim, and WAAY overpriced.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The Clear™ Classic Cartridge cartridge contains a half gram (500 mg) of lab-tested pure distillate. With bold brilliant flavors, these carts deliver the best vaping experience on the market. Try the unflavored “Lobster Butter”, or any of the other 16 original flavors that are all 100% contaminant and solvent free. Features include classic-style plastic cartridge originally offered by The Clear™, 510 threading, slightly cut with MCT for a THC potency between 62% and 68%, lower potency eases the intensity of effects, at a more economical price point.
on May 24th, 2019
Terps are harsh, testing has been shown to be false and far lower then they claim, and WAAY overpriced.
on December 10th, 2018
I love this product. I bought a couple of cartridges on the advice of a friend and was shocked at how happy I was! I did not plan to start using this little vape-pen often, but I have now ended up using only the vape. This method is so easy, tastes so great, and can be used almost anywhere, that I have become a total convert to this method of using cannabis. I found the cartridges to be smooth and easy to inhale, with no harshness at all. This doesn't cause any coughing or irritation. I highly recommend The Clear!
on August 1st, 2018
Their vape cartridges are super harsh on my throat and lungs. I think it's the flavor they add. There's definitely an artificial taste to them. The actual potency and effects of this product are good if I can tolerate it enough to get one or two good hits in.