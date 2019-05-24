tony313 on December 10th, 2018

I love this product. I bought a couple of cartridges on the advice of a friend and was shocked at how happy I was! I did not plan to start using this little vape-pen often, but I have now ended up using only the vape. This method is so easy, tastes so great, and can be used almost anywhere, that I have become a total convert to this method of using cannabis. I found the cartridges to be smooth and easy to inhale, with no harshness at all. This doesn't cause any coughing or irritation. I highly recommend The Clear!