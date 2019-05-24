 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  5. The Clear™ Classic Cartridge

The Clear™ Classic Cartridge

by The Clear™

2.73
The Clear™ Classic Cartridge

About this product

The Clear™ Classic Cartridge cartridge contains a half gram (500 mg) of lab-tested pure distillate. With bold brilliant flavors, these carts deliver the best vaping experience on the market. Try the unflavored “Lobster Butter”, or any of the other 16 original flavors that are all 100% contaminant and solvent free. Features include classic-style plastic cartridge originally offered by The Clear™, 510 threading, slightly cut with MCT for a THC potency between 62% and 68%, lower potency eases the intensity of effects, at a more economical price point.

3 customer reviews

2.73

HugeHitterClub420

Terps are harsh, testing has been shown to be false and far lower then they claim, and WAAY overpriced.

tony313

I love this product. I bought a couple of cartridges on the advice of a friend and was shocked at how happy I was! I did not plan to start using this little vape-pen often, but I have now ended up using only the vape. This method is so easy, tastes so great, and can be used almost anywhere, that I have become a total convert to this method of using cannabis. I found the cartridges to be smooth and easy to inhale, with no harshness at all. This doesn't cause any coughing or irritation. I highly recommend The Clear!

Beefy_C

Their vape cartridges are super harsh on my throat and lungs. I think it's the flavor they add. There's definitely an artificial taste to them. The actual potency and effects of this product are good if I can tolerate it enough to get one or two good hits in.

About this brand

Our flagship product The Clear™, is a 100% solvent-free cannabis concentrate, unmatched in its potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear™ Concentrate is a translucent oil, testing around 90% THC. It is fully activated by our specially-developed process to make it consistently potent in vapor, edibles and topicals. Available in the terpene-free Lobster Butter™ form, or with introduced all-natural flavors and terpenes to make our sixteen signature flavors, The Clear™ sets the standard for consistent quality in medicinal and recreational cannabis.