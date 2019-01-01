The Clear™ Honey Bucket
About this product
The Clear™ Honey Buckets are full gram (1000 mg) jars of lab-tested pure distillate, allowing you to be as creative and versatile as you want to be! The Clear™ is fully activated, so you can dab it, eat it, cook with it, and mix it into lotions. Try the unflavored “Lobster Butter” for your homemade edibles and topicals, or any of the other 16 original flavors that are all 100% contaminant and solvent free.
