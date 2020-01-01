About this product

Origin: Blue Dream/Blueberry x Sour Diesel - This sweet hoppy strain has light notes of blueberry and citrus. The Diesel mellows out the pungent fruitiness with an earthy, herbal, gassy note of the classic OG. Just floral and fruity enough for the sweet leaf lovers, while also carrying over a strong skunk presence in the aftertaste. Anytime - Find a balance with our hybrid-like varieties. These flavors will leave you relaxed but focused – perfect for day or night use. Whether you're looking to unwind, connect, inspire, or create - our hybrid profiles will leave you uplifted and refreshed. The Clear Reserve introduces strains formulated using cannabis derived terpenes into The Clear family. Welcome to the next level of cannabis science, where you can consistently consume your favorite strains and flavors constructed with the original plant compounds. This boutique extraction style offers a full spectrum terpene experience, combined with the original pure THC distillate by The Clear. The quality you know and love, now purely cannabis. Brought to you in CCELL hardware for a flawless vaping experience.