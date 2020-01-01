Pineapple Express Cartridge 0.5g
by MPX Melting Point Extracts
0.5 grams
Origin: Blue Dream/Blueberry x Sour Diesel - This sweet hoppy strain has light notes of blueberry and citrus. The Diesel mellows out the pungent fruitiness with an earthy, herbal, gassy note of the classic OG. Just floral and fruity enough for the sweet leaf lovers, while also carrying over a strong skunk presence in the aftertaste. Anytime - Find a balance with our hybrid-like varieties. These flavors will leave you relaxed but focused – perfect for day or night use. Whether you're looking to unwind, connect, inspire, or create - our hybrid profiles will leave you uplifted and refreshed. The Clear Reserve introduces strains formulated using cannabis derived terpenes into The Clear family. Welcome to the next level of cannabis science, where you can consistently consume your favorite strains and flavors constructed with the original plant compounds. This boutique extraction style offers a full spectrum terpene experience, combined with the original pure THC distillate by The Clear. The quality you know and love, now purely cannabis. Brought to you in CCELL hardware for a flawless vaping experience.
Daughter of indica-dominant Blueberry and sativa-dominant NYC Diesel, Blue Diesel (also known as Blue City Diesel) produces a pleasant, moderate to long-lasting body buzz. Thanks to its Blueberry genetics, this flower emanates a light berry aroma that is smooth, expansive, and fast-acting. This strain is optimal for daytime and comes with little to no fatigue or increased appetite, making it a desirable option for medical marijuana patients. Originally produced by Breeder’s Choice, this plant may provide just the relaxation you need.