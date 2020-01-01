 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. The Clear - Reserve Cartridge - Chem OG - 500mg
The Clear - Reserve Cartridge - Chem OG - 500mg

by The Clear™

The Clear™ Concentrates Cartridges The Clear - Reserve Cartridge - Chem OG - 500mg

About this product

Origin: Sour Diesel x OG Kush - This classic OG cross is the perfect strain for those who like a stronger strain. It has pungent notes of sweet and gassy diesel fuel, with some herbal and peppery notes of hops and cedar. It is the perfect earthy, gassy, skunky strain that every connoisseur must try. Nighttime - Tune into your body, mind, and surroundings with these restorative strains and flavors. Each Night-Time variety offers a deep, indica-like, sedating effect, perfect for a night at home relaxing, after work stress relief, or managing aches and pains. The Clear Reserve introduces strains formulated using cannabis derived terpenes into The Clear family. Welcome to the next level of cannabis science, where you can consistently consume your favorite strains and flavors constructed with the original plant compounds. This boutique extraction style offers a full spectrum terpene experience, combined with the original pure THC distillate by The Clear. The quality you know and love, now purely cannabis. Brought to you in CCELL hardware for a flawless vaping experience.

About this strain

OG Chem

OG Chem

OG Chem, also called Chem OG, is a sativa-dominant cross between two legendary strains, Chemdawg and OG Kush. The diesel notes of Chemdawg combine with the sour, piney scent of OG Kush to create a pungent skunky aroma that fills the room. Uplifting and euphoric, OG Chem invites the mind to indulge in its creative side while elevating the mood to a light and carefree state.

About this brand

The Clear™ Logo
The Clear™ was the first a 100% solvent-free cannabis distillate, and is unmatched in its potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear™ Concentrate is a translucent oil, testing around 90% THC. It is fully activated by our specially-developed process to make it consistently potent and clean. Available in the original terpene-free Lobster Butter™, or with introduced all-natural flavors and terpenes to make our signature flavors, The Clear™ sets the standard for consistent quality in medicinal and recreational cannabis. The Clear™ has something for every user, with options ranging from 90% THC to 65% THC with additional CBD.