Origin: Sensi Star x Blueberry - This dense, fragrant bud has notes of lemon and berries, with a relaxing effect. There are hints of tangerine and subtle fruitiness but with strong notes of sour and funk, like fresh earth or organic rotting matter. It is a smooth smoke with an after taste of citrus and tropical berry. I like to think of this strain as a berry cider with notes of sour hops and fresh cut sage. Anytime - Find a balance with our hybrid-like varieties. These flavors will leave you relaxed but focused – perfect for day or night use. Whether you're looking to unwind, connect, inspire, or create - our hybrid profiles will leave you uplifted and refreshed. The Clear Reserve introduces strains formulated using cannabis derived terpenes into The Clear family. Welcome to the next level of cannabis science, where you can consistently consume your favorite strains and flavors constructed with the original plant compounds. This boutique extraction style offers a full spectrum terpene experience, combined with the original pure THC distillate by The Clear. The quality you know and love, now purely cannabis. Brought to you in CCELL hardware for a flawless vaping experience.