About this product

Origin: Sour Diesel x OG Kush - This classic OG cross is the perfect strain for those who like a stronger strain. It has pungent notes of sweet and gassy diesel fuel, with some herbal and peppery notes of hops and cedar. It is the perfect earthy, gassy, skunky strain that every connoisseur must try. Nighttime - Tune into your body, mind, and surroundings with these restorative strains and flavors. Each Night-Time variety offers a deep, indica-like, sedating effect, perfect for a night at home relaxing, after work stress relief, or managing aches and pains. The Clear Reserve introduces strains formulated using cannabis derived terpenes into The Clear family. Welcome to the next level of cannabis science, where you can consistently consume your favorite strains and flavors constructed with the original plant compounds. This boutique extraction style offers a full spectrum terpene experience, combined with the original pure THC distillate by The Clear. The quality you know and love, now purely cannabis. Brought to you in CCELL hardware for a flawless vaping experience.