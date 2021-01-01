About this product

We grind full flower to the perfect consistency for the perfect burn. Then, our proprietary infusion process pumps up the potency for the perfect punch, every time. The potency you need, with the smoothness and burnability you expect. The nostalgic, palate pleasing Orange flavor is enhanced by creamy vanilla notes, creating an experience that is sure to have you thinking about sugary soda. All Natural - Dye Free, Unbleached Papers Premium Flower - 1.25 Grams, Full Bud, No Trim High Potency - 200mg AAA Grade Flavorless Distillate Flavored to Perfection - Featuring The ClearTM All Natural Blends Always Tested - For Heavy Metals, Pesticides or Contaminants WARNING - This product contains as much THC in a single pre-roll as an entire Elite disposable Vape by The Clear. Simply put, that’s A LOT of THC. If you are an infrequent or light user, please think twice before recommending TWAX as your pre-roll purchase.