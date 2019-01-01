 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. XJ-13 Distillate Bucket 1g

XJ-13 Distillate Bucket 1g

by The Clear™

Write a review
The Clear™ Concentrates Solvent XJ-13 Distillate Bucket 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

The Clear - XJ-13 (S) Distillate Bucket

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

XJ-13

XJ-13
Terpenes
  1. Terpinolene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Pinene

XJ-13 is a sativa-dominant strain cherished for both its therapeutic potency and enjoyable euphoric buzz. This hybrid cross of Jack Herer and G13 Haze induces unencumbered cerebral effects perfect for stimulating creativity and conversation. As if we needed another reason to love this strain, XJ-13 consistently exhibits a strong citrus aroma accented by notes of earthy pine. Novice consumers looking for an easy, paranoia-free experience can depend on XJ-13 as a surefire way to relieve stress and mood-related symptoms.

 

About this brand

The Clear™ Logo
Our flagship product The Clear™, is a 100% solvent-free cannabis concentrate, unmatched in its potency, purity, and flavor. The Clear™ Concentrate is a translucent oil, testing around 90% THC. It is fully activated by our specially-developed process to make it consistently potent in vapor, edibles and topicals. Available in the terpene-free Lobster Butter™ form, or with introduced all-natural flavors and terpenes to make our sixteen signature flavors, The Clear™ sets the standard for consistent quality in medicinal and recreational cannabis.