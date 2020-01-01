 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Glazed Cherries Pre Roll 0.5g

Glazed Cherries Pre Roll 0.5g

by The Clone Brothers

Write a review
The Clone Brothers Cannabis Pre-rolls Glazed Cherries Pre Roll 0.5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Glazed Cherries

Glazed Cherries

Coming from Kief Sweat out of Southern California, Glazed Cherries is a cross of a Forum Cut GSC female and a male Cherry OG. Some phenos will have oily trichomes and a balsamic cherry nose, while others come with deep purple buds and a sweet pez candy nose.

About this brand

The Clone Brothers Logo