 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Jacky White Pre-Roll 0.5g

Jacky White Pre-Roll 0.5g

by The Clone Brothers

Write a review
The Clone Brothers Cannabis Pre-rolls Jacky White Pre-Roll 0.5g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Jacky White

Jacky White

Jacky White is a 75% sativa strain bred by Paradise Seeds, who crossed the legendary Jack Herer sativa with a resinous White Widow hybrid. She introduces herself with a sweet grapefruit and citrus aroma, which leads the way into Jacky White’s well-balanced head and body effects. Lofty euphoria lifts the mind into an upbeat cerebral space, while the indica in her softens the racy sativa effects with a deep, physical calm. Since her debut in 2005, growers have cherished Jacky White for her hardiness, stability, fast flowering, and plentiful yields.

About this brand

The Clone Brothers Logo