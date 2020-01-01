Strawberry Daiquiri Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack
by SunMed Growers
1 piece
$14.00
Pickup 56.9 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Be the first to review this product.
Jacky White is a 75% sativa strain bred by Paradise Seeds, who crossed the legendary Jack Herer sativa with a resinous White Widow hybrid. She introduces herself with a sweet grapefruit and citrus aroma, which leads the way into Jacky White’s well-balanced head and body effects. Lofty euphoria lifts the mind into an upbeat cerebral space, while the indica in her softens the racy sativa effects with a deep, physical calm. Since her debut in 2005, growers have cherished Jacky White for her hardiness, stability, fast flowering, and plentiful yields.