Sweet Pink Pre-Rolls 1g 2-pack

by The Clone Brothers

About this product

About this strain

Sweet Pink

Second Generation Genetics bred the fruity Sweet Pink by crossing a Pink Champagne mother with an F4 Blueberry father. It puts out a grape bubblegum flavor and a high that puts consumers into a state of bliss. This strain brings on the munchies while leaving your head in the clouds.

About this brand

