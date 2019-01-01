0.5g - Black Lime Special Reserve - Full Spectrum Cartridge - Indica
by The CO2 Company
About this product
Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabinoids and cannabis terpenes Jupiter CCell Cartridge Strain specific availability High quality material for extraction Triple tested Case studies extracting numeric show supercritical CO2 to be the most holistic extract method 150 Servings
About this strain
Black Lime Special Reserve
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
From Aficionado Seeds comes Black Lime Special Reserve, an indica strain that descends from Woodman Canyon Oil Can, Lime Afghani, Northern Lights, Purple Kush, and Chemdawg Special Reserve. Flavors of pine, lemon, and black pepper are ushered in alongside uplifting euphoria, leaving you feeling tingly and relaxed.