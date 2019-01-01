About this product
Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabinoids and cannabis terpenes Jupiter CCell Cartridge Strain specific availability High quality material for extraction Triple tested Case studies extracting numeric show supercritical CO2 to be the most holistic extract method 150 Servings
About this strain
Sage N Sour
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
Sage N Sour by T.H. Seeds is a 75% sativa strain that unites the sharply pungent Sour Diesel with their SAGE hybrid. With an aroma that closely matches the subtle herbal notes of sage, Sage N Sour delivers a perfect balance of euphoria, energy, and happiness to its consumer. Growers will appreciate the generous yields this sativa has to offer following its 60 to 65 day flowering cycle.