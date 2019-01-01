About this product
Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabinoids and cannabis terpenes Jupiter CCell Cartridge Strain specific availability High quality material for extraction Triple tested Case studies extracting numeric show supercritical CO2 to be the most holistic extract method 150 Servings
About this strain
Sour Diesel
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
- Myrcene
Sour Diesel, sometimes called Sour D, is an invigorating sativa-dominant strain named after its pungent, diesel-like aroma. This fast-acting strain delivers energizing, dreamy cerebral effects that have pushed Sour Diesel to its legendary status. Stress, pain, and depression fade away in long-lasting relief that makes Sour Diesel a top choice among medical patients. This strain took root in the early '90s, and it is believed to have descended from Chemdog 91 and Super Skunk.