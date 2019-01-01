About this product
Full Spectrum CO2 extraction offers a broad range of cannabinoids and cannabis terpenes Jupiter CCell Cartridge Strain specific availability High quality material for extraction Triple tested Case studies extracting numeric show supercritical CO2 to be the most holistic extract method
About this strain
Cherry Kush
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
- Myrcene
A cross between Purple Afghani and OG Kush, Cherry Kush is a very potent indica-dominant hybrid that has become very popular with medical patients in the SF Bay Area. Sometimes called Cherry Pie, these flowers range from a bright, vibrant green to a darker, purple-tinged red color, and boast a dense coating of trichomes. The flavor is reminiscent of cherries with a woody, hashy undertone, and the high starts out as stimulating and cerebral before fading into a deep feeling of relaxation.